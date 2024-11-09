Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

LtoR: Riley Frank as Siobhan and Gabriel Vairus as Christopher

Photo by Rachel Klem

The Black Box Theatre at Edmonds Presents:





The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time follows the story of a neurodivergent teenager who investigates the death of a dog. Christopher’s search for the truth takes him on an adventure of mystery and self-discovery.







This play contains strong language and stage violence. It is recommended for ages 16+.

Performances

Based on the novel of the same name, the play won the Tony Award for Best Play in 2015.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-TimeBy Chris Haddon, Adapted by Simon StephensDirected by Rachel Klem