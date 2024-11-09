The Black Box Theatre at Edmonds presents: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Saturday, November 9, 2024

Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
LtoR: Riley Frank as Siobhan and Gabriel Vairus as Christopher
Photo by Rachel Klem

The Black Box Theatre at Edmonds Presents:
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
By Chris Haddon, Adapted by Simon Stephens

Directed by Rachel Klem

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time follows the story of a neurodivergent teenager who investigates the death of a dog. Christopher’s search for the truth takes him on an adventure of mystery and self-discovery. 

Based on the novel of the same name, the play won the Tony Award for Best Play in 2015.

This play contains strong language and stage violence. It is recommended for ages 16+.

Performances
The Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College is located at 20310 68th Ave W, Lynnwood WA 98036

Tickets
Call 425-640-1448 for information


Posted by DKH at 3:45 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  