The Black Box Theatre at Edmonds presents: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Saturday, November 9, 2024
LtoR: Riley Frank as Siobhan and Gabriel Vairus as Christopher
Photo by Rachel Klem
By Chris Haddon, Adapted by Simon Stephens
Directed by Rachel Klem
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time follows the story of a neurodivergent teenager who investigates the death of a dog. Christopher’s search for the truth takes him on an adventure of mystery and self-discovery.
Based on the novel of the same name, the play won the Tony Award for Best Play in 2015.
This play contains strong language and stage violence. It is recommended for ages 16+.
Performances
- November 21-23 at 7:30pm
- November 23 & 24 at 2pm
- Saturday, November 23 at 2pm is a sensory-friendly performance and is FREE for all.
Tickets
- $15 General
- $8 Students
- Purchase tickets online
- Free performance
Call 425-640-1448 for information
