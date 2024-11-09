Evening closure on the Burke-Gilman Trail in Lake Forest Park November 12-14, 2024



Beginning Tuesday, November 12 through Thursday, November 14, 2024 a section of the Burke-Gilman Trail in Lake Forest Park will be closed from 7pm to 10pm for Seattle Public Utilities to complete emergency repairs. Beginning Tuesday, November 12 through Thursday, November 14, 2024 a section of the Burke-Gilman Trail in Lake Forest Park will be closed from 7pm to 10pm for Seattle Public Utilities to complete emergency repairs.









The trail will be closed from 40th Ave NE in the south to NE 151st Street in the north with no detour.Please plan to take an alternate route during closure times.