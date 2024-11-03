SKÖG Haus Coffee moving indoors in Mountlake Terrace

Road into Terrace Station, Mountlake Terrace

After three + years outside in Lake Forest Park in our Tiny Shiny Caffeine Machine, SKÖG Haus Coffee will be opening our doors in late November to an indoor coffee shop in Mountlake Terrace. After three + years outside in Lake Forest Park in our Tiny Shiny Caffeine Machine, SKÖG Haus Coffee will be opening our doors in late November to an indoor coffee shop in Mountlake Terrace.





Heather Skogerson As we close the doors on our mobile shop, we want you all to know that we have had the most fabulous of seasons with the most beautiful community coming from all over and are so grateful to those who have supported us over the years! As we close the doors on our mobile shop, we want you all to know that we have had the most fabulous of seasons with the most beautiful community coming from all over and are so grateful to those who have supported us over the years!





We can’t wait to welcome you all indoors where community can continue to flourish and have a place to sit and gather together.





We will be located in the Terrace Station development, just south of the 236th light rail station, at 24015 Van Ry Blvd, Suite 200.





We won’t have a definite opening day until after final inspections but anticipate opening towards the end of November with days and hours still to be decided.





As always, you can follow along on our progress at Instagram and Facebook @skoghaus.





Thank you Lake Forest Park for welcoming us those years ago and for being such a lovely part of our lives.





We can’t wait to grow with you in Mountlake Terrace as we welcome our surrounding neighborhoods to continue to be part of our journey. See you again very soon!



--Heather Skogerson







