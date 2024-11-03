Sip and Paint, Travel Paintings, with Laura Brewer November 7, 2024

Sip and Paint, Travel Paintings, with Laura Brewer

Thursday, November 7, 2024 from 7:00-9:00pm





Bring your favorite 8" x 11" photo from your travels or a photo of your wishlist travel spot. Laura will show you how to transform your photo into a beautiful acrylic painting.Laura Brewer, from Art Adventures with Laura, is a local artist and teacher of many years. All supplies will be included for only $50, and the first glass is on us!Worried about your skill level? Laura is a pro at helping artists and artist-in-the-making explore their talent and improve their skills. All while having a great time.