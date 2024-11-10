ShoreLake Arts offers Sip and Paint and an Underground Holiday Market

Sunday, November 10, 2024


Two fun events from ShoreLake Arts!

Unleash Your Inner Artist Sip and Paint Fall Trees by Art Adventures with Laura. Laura will take you step-by-step through the process to create a beautiful fall tree picture.

Thursday, November 21, 2024 from 7:00-9:00pm at Drumlin, 522 NE 165th St, Shoreline WA 98155.  All supplies are included.  $50 Sign up here
 
Underground Holiday Market Saturday, November 23rd from 10:00 am-4:00pm at the parking structure at the Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.  There will be local artists, food trucks, music and more!


Posted by DKH at 3:33 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  