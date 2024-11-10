ShoreLake Arts offers Sip and Paint and an Underground Holiday Market
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Unleash Your Inner Artist Sip and Paint Fall Trees by Art Adventures with Laura. Laura will take you step-by-step through the process to create a beautiful fall tree picture.
Thursday, November 21, 2024 from 7:00-9:00pm at Drumlin, 522 NE 165th St, Shoreline WA 98155. All supplies are included. $50 Sign up here
Underground Holiday Market Saturday, November 23rd from 10:00 am-4:00pm at the parking structure at the Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. There will be local artists, food trucks, music and more!
