Share your thoughts on Green Spaces at Sunset School Park

Sunset School Park

The City of Shoreline is working with community to create design plans for new green spaces at Sunset School Park. The City of Shoreline is working with community to create design plans for new green spaces at Sunset School Park.





Green spaces are natural features like trees, gardens, and nature-based play areas. This project will identify areas of lawn and asphalt to convert into green spaces, while keeping plenty of room for sports fields, biking, and play.



Adding green spaces to Sunset School Park would support many environmental goals, including protecting streams, lakes, and Puget Sound, fighting climate change, and supporting pollinators. This planning project is funded by a King County Waterworks Grant.

Learn more about this project here . Share your preferences and ideas for Sunset School Park in our survey (available on webpage) before December 1, 2024.







