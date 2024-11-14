Underground Holiday Market November 23, 2024 at City Hall

Saturday, November 23, 2024, 10am to 4pm

Jewelry | Textiles | Crafts | Arts | Food Trucks Gourmet Foods | Holiday Music | Coffee Cart

Shoreline City Hall Covered Parking Garage 17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

Start your holiday shopping in Shoreline to find that perfect hand-crafted gift.



We can't think of anything more quintessentially wintery than a stroll through a unique holiday market. We are excited to bring the Shoreline Holiday Market and Shoreline Farmers Market together with everything under one roof (quite literally!) at the Shoreline City Hall undercover parking garage (open air).



They will shuttle you to and from the event in one of their newest Cadillacs.



Please note that for safety reasons related to food and the number of visitors, pets are not allowed at the Underground Holiday Market. Service animals, on the other hand, are welcome.



Presented by ShoreLake Arts, in collaboration with the Shoreline Farmers Market, with support from City of Shoreline RCCS.





