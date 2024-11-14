Current list of Shoreline Parks participating in Green Shoreline Day and Arbor Day events
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Volunteer to do ecological restoration in our forested parks! There are events throughout November to prepare sites and also to install native plants and trees!
You can join us at any work party. We will be in the following parks over several days.
Register at any of these links:
Friday, November 15
Saturday, November 16
o Darnell Park
o Hamlin North Meadow
o North City Park
o Northcrest Park
o Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
o Shoreline Park
o Twin Ponds North
o South Woods Park
Sunday, November 17
o Richmond Beach Library Community Park
o Hillwood Park
o Meridian Park
No experience necessary! Just bring your enthusiasm.
Contact Joy Wood at stewardship@restorationad.com with any inquiries about the Green Shoreline Partnership.
