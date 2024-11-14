Current list of Shoreline Parks participating in Green Shoreline Day and Arbor Day events



Volunteer to do ecological restoration in our forested parks! There are events throughout November to prepare sites and also to install native plants and trees! Volunteer to do ecological restoration in our forested parks! There are events throughoutto prepare sites and also to install native plants and trees!





You can join us at any work party. We will be in the following parks over several days.





Register at any of these links:





Friday, November 15

o Echo Lake

o Hamlin Upper Forest











