Scandia Dance in December
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Learn the Springleik dance on December 20
at Skandia Third Friday Dance
SKANDIA FIRST FRIDAY DANCE, 7:30–10:30pm, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood, WA. $15; $10 for Skandia members.
Note that the music starts at 8pm, and there is no dance teaching. There will be a social half-hour before the dance starts.
Come early and head downstairs for some snacks and conversation.
Nordic Exposure will travel over the river (well, the Sound, actually) and through the woods to play for the First Friday Dance in December.
They bring a unique combination of instruments to fill the hall with music and provide bookends for the Annual Meeting.
Friday, December 20, 2024 7:30–10:30pm
SKANDIA THIRD FRIDAY DANCE, 7:30–10:30pm, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood, WA. $15; $10 for Skandia members. Judy and Jerry will teach Springleik from Vågå. This is a lovely and mesmerizing dance from the Gudbrandsdalen region of Norway. It is a relaxed and flowing dance with fun partner interaction. See a video of Springleik from Vågå.
Just in time for the holidays, we will be graced with the thrilling music of Hale Bill & the Bopps. Listen for their exquisite harmonies and maybe even some singing. It’s a great way to enjoy dancing in the wintertime weather.
