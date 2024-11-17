Seattle homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in University District that left one male deceased

Photo courtesy Seattle Police Saturday night, November 16, 2024 shortly after 10:00pm, 911 Dispatch received reports of a shooting in the 4500 block of Brooklyn Avenue NE. Saturday night, November 16, 2024 shortly after 10:00pm, 911 Dispatch received reports of a shooting in the 4500 block of Brooklyn Avenue NE.





Police arrived and found a 31-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. Seattle Fire Department arrived and provided aid.





Despite lifesaving efforts, the male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.





A 40-year-old man was located and taken into custody at the scene.





The male was transported to Seattle Police Headquarters where he was interviewed by homicide detectives. This remains an active and ongoing investigation.





Homicide Unit detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.





If anyone has information about this incident, please call SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.





Incident 2024-325081/North Precinct