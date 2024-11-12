Openings in flagger class

Do you love the outdoors and need a flexible well-paying job? Shoreline Continuing Education is offering a Flagger Certification class on November 16th.

If you are a local business, we can provide both on-site classes along with offsite class accommodations for large groups and/or organizations. You must be 18+ years of age and possess a valid state approved ID.













There are so many Flagger jobs available right now because storm season is here and there are many construction projects in the region including paving and road work, painting, utility work, tree trimming, etc. Flagging contractors are always hiring and pay well.Upon successful completion of the Flagger course, you will receive a Washington State Department of Transportation approved Flagger certification card that is valid for three (3) years. Also valid in Oregon, Idaho and Montana. In addition, you will receive a national American Traffic Safety Services Association (ATSSA) Flagger card, which is valid in the other 48 states (all except WA & OR) and is valid for four (4) years.