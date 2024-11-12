King County Executive Dow Constantine to retire

Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Dow Constantine
King County Executive
King County Executive Dow Constantine has announced that he will not be running for re-election.

It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of King County, but it’s time to let a new leader take the reins and build on the work we have done, and so I will not be seeking re-election.
We must stay the course of progress, always advancing toward a future worthy of every person who is here today, and all who will follow.
I look forward to continuing to focus on our critical work of transit and transportation, climate action, behavioral health, affordable housing, arts and culture, and all we do to create a welcoming community where every person can thrive.


