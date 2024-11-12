King County Executive Dow Constantine to retire
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
|Dow Constantine
King County Executive
It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of King County, but it’s time to let a new leader take the reins and build on the work we have done, and so I will not be seeking re-election.
We must stay the course of progress, always advancing toward a future worthy of every person who is here today, and all who will follow.
I look forward to continuing to focus on our critical work of transit and transportation, climate action, behavioral health, affordable housing, arts and culture, and all we do to create a welcoming community where every person can thrive.
