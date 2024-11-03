Kenmore to expand school zone traffic cameras

Find out more here Given the remarkable impact from the two established photo-enforced school zones (Arrowhead and Kenmore Elementaries), the Kenmore City Council has decided to expand the Kenmore Automated Photo Enforcement ( Given the remarkable impact from the two established photo-enforced school zones (Arrowhead and Kenmore Elementaries), the Kenmore City Council has decided to expand the Kenmore Automated Photo Enforcement ( KAPE ) program that was first launched last year.





At the September 16, 2024 meeting , the City Council approved the KAPE program changes and expansion, including:





1. Photo enforcement will now apply 24/7 in the Kenmore Elementary School Zone on 73rd Avenue and also the Arrowhead Elementary School Zone on Juanita Drive.

This means drivers can receive a ticket anytime they are exceeding the regular speed limit of 30 mph, even when school zones are inactive.

The existing 20 mph limit will still be enforced when schools are in session.



2. The City Council also approved adding photo enforcement to the Inglemoor High School zone, where excessive speeding remains a problem despite the establishment of the existing school zone.





This new enforcement location does not yet have a confirmed timeline, but a warning period is planned to begin in early 2025.





Warning period begins November 2, 2024





On Saturday, November 2, a warning period for the new enforcement measures will begin. During this period, drivers exceeding the speed limit will receive warnings instead of fines.





Fines for speeding violations in these school zones will begin on January 1, 2025.



The KAPE program has exceeded expectations in improving safety for the neighborhoods served by the cameras. In the school zones of Kenmore Elementary and Arrowhead Elementary, the number of speeding drivers during school zone hours has plummeted from over 95% to just 1.5%. Average speeds during school zone hours have dropped from over 30 mph to much closer to 20 mph.





