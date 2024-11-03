Shorecrest Girls Cross Country team takes first in District meet and is headed to state
Sunday, November 3, 2024
|Shorecrest girls cross country team headed to State
Photo by Lori Lynass
The Shorecrest girl cross country team took 1st place both last week at the WesCo meet and Saturday, November 2, 2024 at the District meet in Arlington and are now headed to state.
Shorewood girls came in second.
Scoring for the team for Shorecrest:
- Harper Bergfeld who took second overall,
- Scout Lynass who took ninth,
- Rosie Campbell who took 14th,
- Addison Phillips who took 15th,
- Riley Welch who took 16th.
