Holiday Market at The Local 104 on December 7, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024


The Local 104 invites you to our annual Holiday Market from 12:00 - 4:00pm on Saturday December 7, 2024!

We will be hosting a group of local artists and craftspeople selling a wide variety of wares for gift
giving or to keep all to yourself. 

Classic holiday movies in the garden theater, bubbles and oysters, happy hour specials and boxes of curated wine for any menu. 

Join us - it’s right around the corner!!


