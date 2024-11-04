Coho have arrived in Lyon and McAleer Creeks





Coho salmon like to move into area streams after a good rain, and the break in the weather this Saturday provided a good opportunity for salmon surveys.





Much of both Lyon and McAleer creeks pass through private property, making complete surveys impossible, but a survey of accessible areas between SR 522 / Bothell Way and the culvert beneath Perkins Way revealed three adult coho salmon, including a pair spawning over a redd (nest where eggs are laid).





All three were seen within the boundaries of Pfingst Animal Acres Park at NE 178th and Brookside Blvd in Lake Forest Park.





It’s quite possible that additional coho are spawning downstream of SR 522 / Bothell Way, but most of that section is on private property. If you live there, take a look!





Coho prespawn mortality, Lyon Creek, Lake Forest Park, November 2, 2024

A survey of Lyon Creek from the mouth through Whispering Willow Park turned up a single deceased coho salmon (in Lyon Creek Waterfront Preserve). A survey of Lyon Creek from the mouth through Whispering Willow Park turned up a single deceased coho salmon (in Lyon Creek Waterfront Preserve).





This fish, a female, had not yet spawned. Pre-spawn mortality is common in urban streams, particularly for coho, due to toxic residue from tires being carried from roads directly into streams after rains ( more information and links at this excellent site produced by Wild Fish Conservancy)



With continuing rain in the forecast, it’s likely that more coho will be coming our way. Keep an eye out when the stream drops after a rain. Streamside homeowners … you might just find salmon in your back yard!





You can report sightings of salmon via the North Lake Washington Salmon Watchers reporting link using your phone and this QR link.





--Dr. Jeffrey S. Jensen









Juvenile coho fry are fairly common in our streams year around, and in the fall if all goes well adults make their way into our streams.