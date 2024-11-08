Green Shoreline Day and Arbor Day celebrations in Shoreline Parks
Friday, November 8, 2024
November to prepare sites and also to install native plants and trees!
You can join us at any work party. We will be in the following parks over several days.
Register at any of these links:
Saturday, November 16
o Darnell Park
o Hamlin North Meadow
o North City Park
o Northcrest Park
o Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
o Shoreline Park
o Twin Ponds North
Friday, November 15, 2024
o Echo Lake
o Hamlin Upper Forest
Saturday, November 16
o Darnell Park
o Hamlin North Meadow
o North City Park
o Northcrest Park
o Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
o Shoreline Park
o Twin Ponds North
Sunday, November 17
o Richmond Beach Library Community Park
Monday, November 18
o Hillwood Park
No experience necessary! Just bring your enthusiasm.
Contact Joy Wood at stewardship@restorationad.com with any inquiries about the Green Shoreline Partnership.
