For the Birds: Fall is Here

Hairy Woodpecker note her bill is as long as the width of its head



One of the many delights of living in an area with large trees is that we have five species of woodpeckers here:



Pileated—the largest, most vocal, and impressive with its dramatic red crest;



Hairy—reasonably common, medium sized with a bill the same length as the width of its head



Downy—diminutive, not much larger than Black-capped Chickadees, with a short bill.





Downy Woodpecker

note how small he is and how short his bill Northern Flicker—smaller than the Pileated, also vocal, especial during breeding season, unusual in that it not black, but has a pleasantly varied-colored plumage.



These are the woodpeckers that leave a series of small shallow holes in the bark of trees.





They like the energy content of the sap, and other birds, including Anna’s Hummingbirds, will partake in this quick often buggy treat.



Song Sparrows, Spotted Towhees, Black-capped and Chestnut-backed Chickadees are year-round residents.





Anna Hummingbirds have become year-round residents, and some Townsend’s Warblers now stay through the winters.





Red-breasted Sapsucker

note the shallow sap holes it has drilled Keep liquid water all year long—birdbath heaters that come on when it's cold are available and will provide much need liquid during freezing temperatures.



Suet will provide quick needed energy. I keep my feeders dry by having baffles over them, and I watch for spoiled seed which I promptly throw away.



Homeowners with enough native plants and trees generally have these lovely birds until early May. It may surprise you that both species can often be found in Himalayan Blackberry with its sheltering habitat, leftover fruits and bug meals.