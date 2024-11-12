Fall at the Ching Community Gardens

Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Raccoons stripping the pears
from the Asian pear tree
This fall, watching the trees bear fruit has inspired so many wonderful possibilities for preservation, restoration, and innovation! 

We are in a race to harvest the persimmons before the raccoons glean them from the trees. These three certainly did a good job on the last of the unharvested Asian pears!

Now, winter is quickly approaching. The permitting process for the house demolition is moving along and final requirements and inspections are being checked off one by one.

Our most urgent work is to complete the digging of blackberry roots from under the trees, and laying cardboard and wood chips to slow their regrowth. 

This will make it easier for our orchardists to do winter pruning. This must be done before the house demolition begins. While a little rain doesn't usually deter us, two recent work parties were canceled due to untimely heavy downpours.

Volunteers needed to help harvest persimmons
before the raccoons get them!
Work parties will continue on November 16 and November 23 from 9am to Noon, and the weather forecast is a little more promising -- only light rain or showers are predicted. 

With enough hardy volunteers we'll be able to clear the 20+ yards of chips from the driveway quickly.

Sign up to volunteer here then grab your rain slicker, sturdy shoes, and gloves, and come out to join us! Be sure to include your phone number when you sign up.

Weather patterns can vary widely from neighborhood to neighborhood in Shoreline. 

Those of you who sign up to volunteer will receive a phone call between 8:30 and 9am if the rain is too heavy to work safely at the site. 

Please park in the Shoreline Community College South Visitor Parking Lot.

The Ching Community Gardens is located at 16034 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133


