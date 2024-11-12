City of Lake Forest Park Launches Community Survey to Address Budget Challenges
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
LAKE FOREST PARK, Wash. — The City of Lake Forest Park is facing significant budget challenges and seeks input from residents to guide decisions on funding priorities. A community survey will allow residents to share their perspectives on essential services and potential financial adjustments.
Lake Forest Park is a “full-service” city, providing services like road maintenance, sewer and storm water utilities, parks and recreation, and dedicated police and court systems. Rising costs—largely outside of the city’s control—are outpacing revenue from property taxes and other fees. Key expenses such as 911 dispatch services, jail costs, insurance, and mandatory legal services have increased substantially, straining the city’s budget.
City officials emphasize that the current 1% cap on annual property tax revenue growth, coupled with inflation, has compounded financial pressures. For 2024, the 1% increase amounted to only $34,500, far below the amount needed to keep pace with rising costs.
Residents are encouraged to complete the survey by November 20, 2024. The survey is available online at LFPcommunitysurvey.com, by phone at 206-291-0746, or by mail using a provided return envelope. All responses are anonymous and require a unique PIN code.
By participating, residents can lend their voice to shaping the future of a thriving Lake Forest Park.
Lake Forest Park is a full service city, providing utilities, environmental and sustainability programs, and parks and recreational spaces for 13,680 residents. The city operates under a balanced budget and has a long history of passing its financial and accountability audits. More information can be found at www.cityoflfp.gov.
