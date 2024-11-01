Drainage improvement project in LFP will close a section of 35th Ave NE for a month

Friday, November 1, 2024


ROAD CLOSURE between 16503 and 16525 35th Ave NE - November 4 - December 6, 2024

The City of Lake Forest Park will undertake a drainage improvement project in November and December that will require a road closure. 35th Ave NE will be closed to local access only between 16503 and 16525 35th Ave NE, with the closure expected to last from November 4 through December 6.

During this period, residents, mail delivery, trash services, and emergency vehicles—including the Police and Fire Departments—will have access, with one exception. 

A crane will be on site for one or two days, during which time access will be completely restricted. The crane is tentatively scheduled for November 18 and 19.


Posted by DKH at 3:34 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  