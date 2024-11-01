Drainage improvement project in LFP will close a section of 35th Ave NE for a month



The City of Lake Forest Park will undertake a drainage improvement project in November and December that will require a road closure. 35th Ave NE will be closed to local access only between 16503 and 16525 35th Ave NE, with the closure expected to last from November 4 through December 6.





During this period, residents, mail delivery, trash services, and emergency vehicles—including the Police and Fire Departments—will have access, with one exception.





A crane will be on site for one or two days, during which time access will be completely restricted. The crane is tentatively scheduled for November 18 and 19.





