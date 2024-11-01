Shorewood boys tennis wins the District 1 Team Championship

Shorewood boys tennis team photo by Leslie Boyd

The Shorewood boys tennis team culminated a very successful 2024 tennis season by defending their District 1 team championship and WesCo South league championship for the second year in a row. They were undefeated 12-0 in league and 14-1 overall.





State qualifiers: Xander Gordon, Riley Boyd, Eli Sheffield,

Peter Kosten, JD Drake, Seb Sanchez. Photo by Leslie Boyd

Shorewood sent six players to the District tournament to face the top players from the Northwest 3A league and WaCo North. Edmonds Woodway and Snohomish High schools challenged Shorewood with very strong teams.



Shorewood qualified all six players to the WIAA State 3A tennis tournament in May 23 and 24, 2025 at the Vancouver Tennis Center, Vancouver, Washington. This is the first time that Shorewood has qualified their entire tournament team for the state tournament.

Peter Kosten and Xander Gordon District 1 doubles champions

Photo by Leslie Boyd

Peter Kosten and Xander Gordon led the team with a first place doubles championship over their opponents from Monroe High School. Riley Boyd and Eli Sheffield defeated opponents from Snohomish high school for third place and qualified for the state tournament.





Shorewood team with District 1

Team Championship trophy

Photo by Leslie Boyd Shorewood teammates JD Drake and Seb Sanchez also qualified for state by finishing third and fourth, respectively.





For Drake, Kosten, Gordon, Boyd and Sheffield it will be the second straight year to compete at the state tournament.





The team won the 4th in state team award in Spring 2024. They will be one of the top favored teams at the state tournament.





Shorewood’s tennis coach, Arnie Moreno, is extremely proud of how the team met all challenges during the season and at league and District 1 tournaments.





“ They would approach every match with the goal of playing consistent and smart tennis. "They had confidence in themselves, had a never give up attitude, respect for their opponents and great sportsmanship. “







