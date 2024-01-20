Trivia Night at the Senior Activity Center Friday January 26, 2024

Saturday, January 20, 2024


Join us at the Senior Activity Center for TRIVIA NIGHT
written and hosted by real Jeopardy! Champion Leah and Sally 
of Head in the Clouds Trivia

Trivia nights are a blend of question-and-answer rounds, interactive puzzles, and audio/visual fun

There will be prizes

Friday, January 26, 2024
Doors open at 6:30pm
Games from 7pm to 9pm

21 and over. Snacks and drinks for sale

Tickets are $10 each individual or you can register a team/table of 6 for $60


Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
Shoreline WA 98155
206-365-1536


Posted by DKH at 12:52 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  