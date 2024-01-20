Trivia Night at the Senior Activity Center Friday January 26, 2024
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Join us at the Senior Activity Center for TRIVIA NIGHT
written and hosted by real Jeopardy! Champion Leah and Sally
of Head in the Clouds Trivia
Trivia nights are a blend of question-and-answer rounds, interactive puzzles, and audio/visual fun
There will be prizes
Friday, January 26, 2024
Doors open at 6:30pm
Games from 7pm to 9pm
21 and over. Snacks and drinks for sale
Tickets are $10 each individual or you can register a team/table of 6 for $60
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
Shoreline WA 98155
206-365-1536
