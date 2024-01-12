Kimberly Rudolph, Kindergarten teacher at Lake Forest Park Elementary School earns National Board certification

Kimberly Rudolph, National Board Certified Teacher

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools Kimberly Rudolph, Kindergarten Teacher at Lake Forest Park Elementary School, who recently earned her National Board Certified Teacher (NBCT) certification. Kimberly Rudolph, Kindergarten Teacher at Lake Forest Park Elementary School, who recently earned her National Board Certified Teacher (NBCT) certification.





Through National Board Certification, teachers demonstrate that their teaching meets the profession’s standards for accomplished practice through a rigorous, peer-reviewed and performance-based process, similar to professional certification in fields such as medicine.





In achieving Board certification, teachers prove their ability to advance student learning and achievement.





