Kimberly Rudolph, Kindergarten teacher at Lake Forest Park Elementary School earns National Board certification
Friday, January 12, 2024
|Kimberly Rudolph, National Board Certified Teacher
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Kimberly joins the ranks of 90 Shoreline School District educators who've earned and maintained this certification. See the list here
National Board Certification is a voluntary, advanced professional certification for PreK-12 educators that identifies teaching expertise through a performance-based, peer-reviewed assessment.
Through National Board Certification, teachers demonstrate that their teaching meets the profession’s standards for accomplished practice through a rigorous, peer-reviewed and performance-based process, similar to professional certification in fields such as medicine.
In achieving Board certification, teachers prove their ability to advance student learning and achievement.
