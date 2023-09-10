Spiro's to donate a portion of sales Monday between 4 - 8pm to the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation

The first Monday of the new school year is a perfect night to



let Spiro's make dinner!







Join us on September 11th from 4-8pm!



Spiro's will be donating a percentage of the sales during this time to the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation



to support opportunities for educational success in every



Shoreline Public School.







Dine-in, take out or gift certificates purchased between 4-8pm on Monday, September 11 will all count toward the fundraiser.







Mark your calendars, grab your family and friends and join us in supporting Spiro's and the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation. Proceeds from this fundraiser will be used to fund grant requests that directly benefit students and their educational success.







Thank you Spiro's for supporting kids and public education!







Spiro’s Pizza and Pasta



18411 Aurora Ave N



Shoreline



206-546-2900