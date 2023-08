The Shoreline Police / KCSO seek the public’s help to locate 14 y/o Wyatt Stream. The Shoreline Police / KCSO seek the public’s help to locate 14 y/o Wyatt Stream.





He left his Shoreline home Monday and has had no contact with family. Wyatt may be wearing NY Yankees hat with his name stitched in the back.





Please dial 911 if you see Wyatt.





Notice posted Tuesday, August 1, 2023, 8pm