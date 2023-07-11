Police investigation in Ridgecrest

KCSO Major Crimes detectives processing the scene

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Ridgecrest neighbors were startled to see crime scene tape blocking the 15800 block of 11th Ave NE. Recology trucks were diverted around the block, leaving recycle bins on the street. Ridgecrest neighbors were startled to see crime scene tape blocking the 15800 block of 11th Ave NE. Recology trucks were diverted around the block, leaving recycle bins on the street.





A neighbor stated a woman came to his door knocking loudly about a domestic violence issue next door.







Shoreline Police stated that "This is an open and active case with one person in-custody. There is no public safety concerns;













The Major Crimes detectives arrived later in the day to collect evidence. The photos of the area were taken about 10:15am.