Police investigation in Ridgecrest

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

KCSO Major Crimes detectives processing the scene
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Ridgecrest neighbors were startled to see crime scene tape blocking the 15800 block of 11th Ave NE. Recology trucks were diverted around the block, leaving recycle bins on the street.

A neighbor stated a woman came to his door knocking loudly about a domestic violence issue next door.

The Major Crimes detectives arrived later in the day to collect evidence. The photos of the area were taken about 10:15am.

Shoreline Police stated that "This is an open and active case with one person in-custody. There is no public safety concerns;



Posted by DKH at 2:12 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  