Calendar of teen activities in March 2023

Thursday, March 2, 2023

Schedule of activities at the Shoreline Teen Center for March 2023. All activities start at 3:30pm at the Teen Center 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

The Shoreline Teen Center is a free teen center for youth aged Middle School to 18 years old. The Center provides hot food as well as many activities. They have basketball, pool, ping pong, foosball, video games, and art daily.

All activities are free of charge. For more information email aelliott@shorelinewa.gov


