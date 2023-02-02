Town of Woodway begins discussions on possible annexation of Point Wells
Thursday, February 2, 2023
|Town of Woodway is on the bluff directly above Point Wells
From Town of Woodway Mayor Mike Quinn
The Town Council has begun the process of evaluating whether to annex Point Wells. The method of annexation the Council is considering is a very detailed process that begins with the Council’s adoption of an agreement with Snohomish County (called the “interlocal agreement method”). This method of annexation does not require the property owner’s consent.
The adoption of the interlocal agreement can only take place after a public hearing. This hearing is tentatively scheduled for May. If the interlocal agreement is approved, the Town would then submit a notice of intent to annex to the County’s Boundary Review Board in early June. Final approval of an annexation may take months after submission of the notice to the Board.
We do not intend to wait until May to hear from our residents on this important topic. Beginning at the Council’s February 6 Council meeting, we have added a “Point Wells Public Discussion” topic to each Council meeting agenda. The meetings start at 6 pm. Remote (virtual) participation is available for most Council meetings – more information can be found in individual calendar events on the Town's website. Click here to visit the calendar.
This agenda topic will provide an opportunity for residents to come speak with the Council about the potential annexation of Point Wells. We will provide updates at these meetings, but we won’t always have new information to share. Nevertheless, it is important to Council that we provide as many opportunities as possible for residents to ask questions, provide opinions, and come to understand the pros and cons associated with an annexation. We also expect to host residents at a couple of open houses in April, where we expect to be able to provide additional information.
Finally, I want to emphasize two points. First, starting this process does not mean that an annexation will take place. Second, starting this process under the interlocal agreement method of annexation does not mean that an annexation will take place against the property owner’s wishes. We have had and will continue to have conversations with the property owner throughout this process.
If you are unable to attend a meeting but would like to provide a question or comment, please do not hesitate to email me at mayor@townofwoodway.com.
