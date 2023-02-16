Not that far north: Nuisance property in Lynnwood had eight stolen cars, illegal drugs, firearms
Thursday, February 16, 2023
|52 cars on site - 8 stolen
Photo courtesy Snohomish County Sheriff's Office
SNOCAT detectives conducted a long-term investigation of the residence regarding the trafficking of stolen vehicles and parts.
While conducting a search of the property today, detectives located a total of 52 vehicles, eight of which had been reported stolen from various local jurisdictions. Additionally, evidence of illegal drug trafficking, multiple firearms, and ammunition was discovered. Multiple people were arrested from the residence for outstanding arrest warrants.
A 25-year-old Everett man was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance. A second male resident was arrested for providing false statements to a law enforcement officer and for investigation of trafficking stolen vehicles and vehicle parts.
A 25-year-old Everett man was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance. A second male resident was arrested for providing false statements to a law enforcement officer and for investigation of trafficking stolen vehicles and vehicle parts.
The residence has been deemed a nuisance following multiple complaints from neighbors and others in the community of hazardous and unhealthy living conditions and suspicion of criminal activity.
0 comments:
Post a Comment