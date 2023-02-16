Not that far north: Nuisance property in Lynnwood had eight stolen cars, illegal drugs, firearms

Thursday, February 16, 2023

52 cars on site - 8 stolen
Photo courtesy Snohomish County Sheriff's Office
At approximately 6:45am on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 members of the Snohomish County Auto Theft Task Force (SNOCAT) with assistance from Region 1 SWAT, North Sound Metro SWAT, and the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force served a search warrant on a residence and property located in the 21300 block of Locust Way in unincorporated Lynnwood.
 
SNOCAT detectives conducted a long-term investigation of the residence regarding the trafficking of stolen vehicles and parts. 

While conducting a search of the property today, detectives located a total of 52 vehicles, eight of which had been reported stolen from various local jurisdictions. Additionally, evidence of illegal drug trafficking, multiple firearms, and ammunition was discovered. Multiple people were arrested from the residence for outstanding arrest warrants.

A 25-year-old Everett man was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance. A second male resident was arrested for providing false statements to a law enforcement officer and for investigation of trafficking stolen vehicles and vehicle parts.

The residence has been deemed a nuisance following multiple complaints from neighbors and others in the community of hazardous and unhealthy living conditions and suspicion of criminal activity.



