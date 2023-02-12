Not an exercise class: Keep Your Balance - Keep Moving

KEEP YOUR BALANCE – KEEP MOVING with instructor Toshiko Aramaki at the Shoreline Senior Activity Center Wednesdays from 1:30pm to 2:30pm.

Next class starts from February 18 – March 22 2023 and it's FREE.





This is NOT a traditional exercise class. It is an ENTRY level course made up of 50% discussion on Fall Strategies and 50% balance exercises.





This is a 10-week course which guides you in developing an exercise routine. For first time students only.



To get your name on the waitlist leave your name and number at front desk and the instructor will contact you.



Call the Senior Center at 206-365-1536







