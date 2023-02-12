Not an exercise class: Keep Your Balance - Keep Moving

Sunday, February 12, 2023

Toshiko Aramaki
KEEP YOUR BALANCE – KEEP MOVING with instructor Toshiko Aramaki at the Shoreline Senior Activity Center Wednesdays from 1:30pm to 2:30pm.

Next class starts from February 18 – March 22 2023 and it's FREE.

This is NOT a traditional exercise class. It is an ENTRY level course made up of 50% discussion on Fall Strategies and 50% balance exercises. 

This is a 10-week course which guides you in developing an exercise routine. For first time students only. 

To get your name on the waitlist leave your name and number at front desk and the instructor will contact you.

Call the Senior Center at 206-365-1536



Posted by DKH at 2:46 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  