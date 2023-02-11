Legislative pages in Olympia

Legislative pages. Photo courtesy LSS.

If you've ever watched TVW or visited our state capitol, you'll see high school students wearing gray jackets as they deliver notes and documents.





The legislative page program has existed in Washington since before we became a state in 1889. Pages spend one week learning how our democracy works and providing assistance, including helping with documents and notes on the House and Senate floors during debates.





--From the office of Rep. Davina Duerr, 1st Legislative District

