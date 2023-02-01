CERT Class in Kenmore during March

Wednesday, February 1, 2023

CERT fire extinguisher demonstration
CERT CLASS!
March 4th, March 5th and March 11th, 8:00am - 5:00pm, Kenmore, WA

The Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) free CERT Program provides information on local hazards and community training on basic preparedness for events that include earthquakes, wind storms, snow events, floods, landslides and more. 

Classes are presented by trained CERT Community members in the areas of Fire Safety, Basic First Aid, Disaster Medical Operations, Light Search and Rescue, Utility Management and overall preparedness. 

CERT is for everyone! Topics are presented in an easy to understand, step-by-step process, with hands-on training to build your knowledge and skills.

After a little practice, you and your classmates will participate in a disaster simulation giving you the opportunity to use Hands-on NEMCo CERT Training and apply what you have learned, building confidence in your abilities.

This class will be held from 8am to 5pm on Saturday March 4, Sunday March 5 and Saturday March 11, 2023 at Fire Station 51 in Kenmore 7220 NE 181st Street Kenmore, WA 98028

Attendance at all three classes is required to receive your certificate. 

For more information please visit: https://www.northshoreemc.com/



