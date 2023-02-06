A Community Effort to Support Twin Ponds Park North
Monday, February 6, 2023
Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North
Saturday, February 11, from 10-noon
On February 11, 2023 from 10am to noon, the Washington Native Plant Urban Forest Stewards will be hosting a community work party, at Twin Ponds North.
We meet on the far NW side of the park, along 155th street, west of the parking lot.
Please bring gloves, hand pruners, water, and snack. We will have tools on site to help with the plantings.
Contact us with any questions at northtwinpondsrestoration@gmail.com
All Are Welcome!
