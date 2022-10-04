Wide range of watermedia styles in NWWS 82nd International Open Exhibition

Coral Chorus

Artist Lorraine Watry





The exhibition begins Friday October 28, 2022 at 5:00pm Pacific Time with the online Awards Reception and runs through January 6, 2023. Everyone is invited to attend the free reception by registering at www.nwws.org



Evansen will award over $11,000 in cash and merchandise during the Awards Reception. First place is $2,000 cash, second $1,300, third $800 and the Purchase Award $1,000.

Enjoying the wide range of styles, Evansen’s heart sank when he realized he had to eliminate so many deserving paintings. In the end, he said, “I feel confident that I’ve chosen 75 paintings that represent great talent, unique vision and show what remarkable paintings can be accomplished using watermedia.”



Alicia Harvey, Exhibition Chair, adds to Evansen’s comments, “It’s always a pleasure to see what artists around the world are creating. The pieces submitted to this year’s exhibition are beautiful and varied. I can certainly see the difficulty Andy had in narrowing the paintings down to 75.” Enjoying the wide range of styles, Evansen’s heart sank when he realized he had to eliminate so many deserving paintings. In the end, he said, “I feel confident that I’ve chosen 75 paintings that represent great talent, unique vision and show what remarkable paintings can be accomplished using watermedia.”









As part of the NWWS 82nd International Open Exhibition, Evansen meets with 22 artists for a four-day online workshop October 24 – 27, 2022 on Luminous Landscapes. The workshop was filled on the first day of registration in July.



NWWS accepts original watermedia paintings (watercolor, acrylic, gouache, casein and egg tempera) with a wide range of substrates and as small as 7” (177.8mm) in any dimension to their two annual exhibitions. For paintings sold during the exhibitions, artists receive 75% of the sales price.







Accepted artists can be found at https://www.nwws.org/Exhibitions/Annual-International-Open#6954-accepted-artists As part of the NWWS 82nd International Open Exhibition, Evansen meets with 22 artists for a four-day online workshop October 24 – 27, 2022 on Luminous Landscapes. The workshop was filled on the first day of registration in July.NWWS accepts original watermedia paintings (watercolor, acrylic, gouache, casein and egg tempera) with a wide range of substrates and as small as 7” (177.8mm) in any dimension to their two annual exhibitions. For paintings sold during the exhibitions, artists receive 75% of the sales price.

Out of 664 watermedia paintings from 16 different countries and 39 states across the U.S., juror Andy Evansen had to pick 75 for the Northwest Watercolor Society’s (NWWS) 82nd International Open Exhibition.