Two Shorewood High School seniors are National Merit semifinalists



Vivek Malik and Raghav Dhandi are two academically talented students whose scores on the 2021 PSAT qualified them for the nationwide pool of National Merit Semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors.





The students now have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships which will be offered next spring.





Shorewood principal Bill Dunbar with Vivek and Raghav

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

Says Principal Bill Dunbar, "These two remarkable students are true stars! We are proud of Vivek and Raghav's outstanding achievement and have no doubt that they'll go far in their schooling and wherever their paths take them."



Outside of schoolwork, Vivek plays the violin for Shorewood orchestra and enjoys origami. Vivek says he'll likely study computer science in college.



Raghav is a member of DECA at Shorewood and weight lifts outside of school hours. He plans to study business, finance, or economics after graduation this coming spring.









