Retired Shoreline teachers explore micro-brewery owned by Shoreline natives in Puerto Vallarta





At the end of our tour, our guide told us that here was a new brewery making Seattle style IPA’s in the Zona and asked us if we wanted go to the brewery, since he knew we were from the Seattle area.



Of course, we were very thirsty since it was 80 degrees that day in PV, so our small tour group went to Monzon Brewery. We found the brewery after a short two block walk, and went to the top patio for a beverage.





Reid and Miranda Mortimer

Photo courtesy TripAdvisor.com

We found a table and before sitting down I heard “Mr. Moreno!“. To my surprise it was a former Shorewood student of mine, Reid Mortimer. As a retired teacher, I encounter former students frequently.



I never expected to meet one in Puerto Vallarta. We found a table and before sitting down I heard “Mr. Moreno!“. To my surprise it was a former Shorewood student of mine, Reid Mortimer. As a retired teacher, I encounter former students frequently.I never expected to meet one in Puerto Vallarta.





He told me that he was the owner and brewer for Monzon Brewery. Reid grew up in Shoreline and told me his story of meeting his wife, Miranda, also a Shoreline native, and their travels to Bombay, India, and working at a brewery, Mumbai’s first brewery, and learning the microbrew craft.





Needless to say, the beer was delicious and so fun seeing my old student Reid in Puerto Vallarta.





Rebecca and I are returning to Puerto Vallarta again this January and February and look forward to visiting Reid and Miranda at Monzon Brewery again!





If you are in Puerto Vallarta, be sure to visit the Zone Romantica and stop by to taste great IPA’s, Pilsners and say hi to Reid and Miranda Mortimer at Monzon Brewing













We were surrounded by local Mexican neighbors and luxury condos. It was a dream come true to spend the whole month soaking up the sun, golf, tennis and Mexican art and culture.We scheduled a walking tour of Old Town Zona Romantica with a local guide, which I highly recommend if you are new to PV.