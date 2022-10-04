RAINBOW BINGO is back on Friday, October 14, 2022 - get tickets now
Tuesday, October 4, 2022
RAINBOW BINGO is back on October 14th
Tickets are selling fast so do not delay.
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center holds our monthly fundraiser RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess, Sylvia O'Stayformore.
- Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!
- Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards.
- The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos.
- Register online https://shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org/events/special-events/
- Call 206-365-1536
- $10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.
Bingo is a 21 and over event. Cash bar will serve beer, wine and jello shots.
- Please have ID and Proof of Vaccination available.
- Masks are required as of today, subject to change.
