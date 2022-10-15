Plan for overnight ramp closures at SR 104 all week

Saturday, October 15, 2022

Sound Transit will close several ramps overnight next week as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Link extension project. Please make plans to prepare for the below closures:

The eastbound and westbound SR 104 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 8pm to 4:30am  the following morning, Monday, October 17 through the morning of Friday, October 21, 2022.

The HOV direct access ramps between SR 104 and I-5 will close nightly from 10pm to 5am Monday, October 17 through the morning of Friday, October 21.



