Plan for overnight ramp closures at SR 104 all week
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Lynnwood Link extension project. Please make plans to prepare for the below closures:
The eastbound and westbound SR 104 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 8pm to 4:30am the following morning, Monday, October 17 through the morning of Friday, October 21, 2022.
The HOV direct access ramps between SR 104 and I-5 will close nightly from 10pm to 5am Monday, October 17 through the morning of Friday, October 21.
