October 25th performance of My Body No Choice at Edmonds College





Because this is a time when women need to tell their stories. My Body No Choice is a commission of Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. This reading is presented in coordination with a full production at Arena that will be Molly Smith's final production as the company's Artistic Director.



My Body No Choice will explore the importance of bodily autonomy, from the ability to choose - or not - to have an abortion, to the freedom to choose one's body size, to making a decision around when to end one's life.





The short stories are both fiction and non-fiction by eight of America's most exciting female writers, who are: Lee Cataluna(Home of the Brave), Fatima Dyfan (Woolly Mammoth Theatre New Work Fellow), Lisa Loomer (Roe), Dael Orlandersmith (Stoop Stories), Sarah Ruhl (In the Next Room, or the vibrator play), Mary Hall Surface (Perseus Bayou), V (formerly Eve Ensler) (The Vagina Monologues), and Anonymous.









These tremendous artists and their monologues represent a rich diversity of theatrical storytelling and personal experiences. Admission is FREE, however, reservations are required. Ticket link at ballyhootheatre.org



Some of this material may be too sensitive for younger children. Recommended ages are 14 and up.







In June 2022, reproductive rights took a giant leap backwards when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In the United States, we can drive when we turn 16, and vote when we turn 18. But we no longer have the bodily autonomy to make the choices that will impact us the most.In My Body No Choice, eight of America’s most exciting female playwrights share what choice means to them, through the telling of fiction and non-fiction stories rooted in personal experience; theirs or a friend’s.