My Edmonds News: Driver uninjured after car hit by freight train in Edmonds

Saturday, October 1, 2022

Tow truck removing car from tracks in Edmonds
A vehicle was struck by a freight train after a driver made a wrong turn and ended up northbound on the BNSF railroad tracks at Dayton Street Saturday night, October 1, 2022. 

The driver, a 77-year-old Edmonds woman, had exited the vehicle before being struck and was uninjured, Edmonds police spokesperson Josh McClure said.

The incident occurred around 7:40pm after the driver “inadvertently turned onto the tracks,” McClure said. After the car became high centered on the tracks, the driver left the vehicle.

There was no evidence of driver impairment, he added.

Traffic was blocked at Dayton Street while the car was removed.

-Reporting by Teresa Wippel



