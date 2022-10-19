King county property tax exemption program

King County has property tax exemptions available for seniors and disabled homeowners. 

Basic qualifications for the program are: Own the home you live in and be at least age 61 by December 31 of the preceding year or disabled.

Max income of $58,423 (2019) or $40,000 (2016–18), after allowed expenses

The application process opens in March. If you applied for a property tax exemption in the past but didn’t qualify, consider applying again.

More information on applying can be found at https://senior-exemption.kingcounty.gov/intro, via email at Exemptions.Assessments@kingcounty.gov or by calling 206-296-3920.



