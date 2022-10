Inslee tours shell house of University of Washington’s famous “Boys in the Boat”

The group pulled with all their might to surpass Italy and Germany to claim a gold medal. The ASUW Shell House was the team’s home base – the University of Washington has been restoring the facility to preserve its triumphant history. Gov. Jay Inslee toured the facility on Friday.Within the shell house are a number of historic photographs and mementos from that 1936 team and the 1948 team, which won a gold medal in the men's coxed four (a four-man boat event).