In the Garden Now: “Soft Caress”

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Mahonia photo by Victoria Gilleland
Mahonia ‘Soft Caress’ has finally come around. 

In my garden it sulks and looks quite sad for 9+ months of the year…. and then redeems itself with those gorgeous blue leaves crowned with bright yellow flowers.

“Soft Caress” adds striking color to the autumn and winter garden. 

Grow it in a pot near the front door or in a garden bed near the entry so you’ll see it during the cooler months when you enter and leave your home.

--Victoria Gilleland




