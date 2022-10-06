Hurricane Ian prompts emergency shipments of blood to Florida - donate blood Wednesday October 12, 2022 at Shoreline Community College

Thursday, October 6, 2022

The blood supply is critical for Florida right now, and Bloodworks Northwest donors are helping to ensure patients who need blood can receive it. 

Bloodworks Northwest is sending emergency blood shipments to Florida, 130 units so far, as Hurricane Ian halted blood donation there. 

Help restock the shelves for local hospitals and the medical systems in Florida who need blood immediately because lives are on the line. 

Donation opportunities are available at Bloodworks Donor Centers or local Pop-Up Blood Drives. 

Become a blood donor by booking your one-hour appointment today at the Shoreline Community College on October 12, 2022 or other convenient locations.

Shoreline Community College - PUB (9000 Bldg) Main Dining Room
16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Wednesday 10/12/2022 appointments from 10am HERE 


