Echo Lake Neighborhood Association meeting Tuesday evening on Zoom 7-9pm
Monday, October 17, 2022
Meetings are held on Zoom and the link to join the meeting is sent to the ELNA email list, or by request to ELNABoard@gmail.com
The Tuesday, October 18, 2022 meeting at 7pm will feature representatives from Metro Transit, who are returning to update us about the maintenance issues at the Aurora Village Transit Center on N 200th, across from Echo Lake Park.
Shoreline Customer Response Team rep Ben Hosseinzadeh, who has responsibility for Echo Lake, will speak about his background and his job as a CRT rep.
