Access expanded to child care subsidy in King county
Saturday, October 15, 2022
expand equitable access to child care for families in King County.
The program is designed to support people who don’t qualify for other child care subsidies and is anticipated to reach 2,000 children in the region annually over the next six years.
Families may be eligible for the subsidy if they live in King County and fall below the income cap, about $91,000 for a family of four. The application is now open, with financial support beginning in November.
"Our core commitment - our True North - is to make King County a welcoming community where every person can thrive, and that includes our youngest residents. We must invest in positive outcomes for our children now, and into the future,” said Executive Constantine."The child care sector has long been under-resourced, with low wages for workers and increasingly unaffordable care for families with low or moderate incomes.
"This new child care subsidy helps ensure equitable access to high-quality child care for all, and is part of the County’s commitment to treat child care as an essential service.”
