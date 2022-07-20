Scene on the Sound: The Worthy

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

 
USAV Worthy sails north past Shoreline. Photo by Tim Davis
The USAV Worthy (T-AGOS-14) is a Missile Range Instrumentation Ship currently operated by the United States Army, classified as a Special Vessel / Military Ops, with equipment to detect ballistic missiles.

Originally, the USAV Worthy was a Stalwart-class Modified Tactical Auxiliary General Ocean Surveillance Ship of the United States Navy, launched in 1988.

Tim Davis' work will be displayed on Saturday and Sunday, August 6-7, 2022 at The Salish Sea Brewing Boathouse Taproom in Edmonds, 180 W Dayton St #102See previous article



Posted by DKH at 12:33 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  