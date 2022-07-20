Scene on the Sound: The Worthy
The USAV Worthy (T-AGOS-14) is a Missile Range Instrumentation Ship currently operated by the United States Army, classified as a Special Vessel / Military Ops, with equipment to detect ballistic missiles.
Originally, the USAV Worthy was a Stalwart-class Modified Tactical Auxiliary General Ocean Surveillance Ship of the United States Navy, launched in 1988.
