Free vaccine clinic Friday July 22, 2022 for 6mo and older

The Shoreline Senior Activity Center is hosting a clinic on Friday, July 22, 2022, 9am to 3pm for COVID-19 vaccines. Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be administered for those as young as 6 months.

Make appointments for 6 mos to 4/5 years with this QR code





Everyone is welcome, regardless of immigration status.









Masks and social distancing required. Vaccines and boosters are free - no insurance required. The Shoreline Senior Activity Center is located in the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, 18560 1st Ave NE #1 Masks and social distancing required. Vaccines and boosters are free - no insurance required.







Information about vaccine safety here: kingcounty.gov/vaccine





Age 5 to adult Make appointments for age 5 and up with this QR code. Make appointments for age 5 and up with this QR code.





Drop ins are welcome.



If you need language interpretation or online help, call the following hotlines.





Say your preferred language when connected.

WA State COVID-19 Assistance hotline: 1-800-525-0127 or 1-888-856-5816 (then press #), 6am – 10pm Monday, 6am – 6pm (Tuesday – Sunday)

King County COVID-19 Call Center: 206-477-3977, 8am – 7pm Your information is confidential, and we will not disclose it unless required by law. Tell them you plan to attend the July 26 clinic at the Shoreline Senior Center. Your information is confidential, and we will not disclose it unless required by law. Tell them you plan to attend the July 26 clinic at the Shoreline Senior Center.











