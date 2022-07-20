Free vaccine clinic Friday July 22, 2022 for 6mo and older
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
The Shoreline Senior Activity Center is hosting a clinic on Friday, July 22, 2022, 9am to 3pm for COVID-19 vaccines. Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be administered for those as young as 6 months.
Make appointments for 6 mos to 4/5 years with this QR code
Everyone is welcome, regardless of immigration status.
The Shoreline Senior Activity Center is located in the southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus, 18560 1st Ave NE #1
Masks and social distancing required. Vaccines and boosters are free - no insurance required.
Information about vaccine safety here: kingcounty.gov/vaccine
Drop ins are welcome.
If you need language interpretation or online help, call the following hotlines.
Say your preferred language when connected.
- WA State COVID-19 Assistance hotline: 1-800-525-0127 or 1-888-856-5816 (then press #), 6am – 10pm Monday, 6am – 6pm (Tuesday – Sunday)
- King County COVID-19 Call Center: 206-477-3977, 8am – 7pm
