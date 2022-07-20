Experimental aircraft crash lands on road in Bothell
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
|Photo courtesy Snohomish Regional Fire
Their destination was Paine Field.
They had complete engine failure. They struck high tension power lines on the way down. No one on the ground was hurt.
The 4200 block of 228th Street SE is closed and will remain closed into the morning hours. Sheriff's office is in charge of the scene.
The FAA will be responding to the scene to investigate in the morning.
