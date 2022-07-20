Experimental aircraft crash lands on road in Bothell

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Photo courtesy Snohomish Regional Fire
According to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue and the Snohomish County Sheriff's office, a private, experimental aircraft made an emergency crash landing on 228th St SE in the 4200 block near Canyon Park around 10:20pm Tuesday July 19, 2022.

Photo courtesy Snohomish Regional Fire
There were two occupants and a dog on board. Both occupants have minor injuries and were treated and transported, along with the dog. Emergency crews are on scene.

Their destination was Paine Field. 

They had complete engine failure. They struck high tension power lines on the way down. No one on the ground was hurt.

The 4200 block of 228th Street SE is closed and will remain closed into the morning hours. Sheriff's office is in charge of the scene.

The FAA will be responding to the scene to investigate in the morning.



Posted by DKH at 1:37 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  